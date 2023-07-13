HCL Tech Q1 FY24 – All-round disappointment

Highlights Unexpectedly weak quarter from HCL Tech Sequential revenue decline driven by both products and services Margin declines on erosion in services margin Decline in net hiring reinforcing the caution Order accretion lower Sticking to full-year revenue and margin guidance, tall ask in the coming quarters Expect significant stock correction, wait for better visibility HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1110.55 Market Cap: Rs 301,366 crore) saw a difficult start to FY24 with an unexpectedly weak performance marked by a sequential revenue decline, contraction in operating margin, and lower...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government
Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers