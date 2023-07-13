English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrendsIT

    HCL Tech Q1 FY24 – All-round disappointment

    Achieving revenue and margin guidance will be a tall ask for the company

    Madhuchanda Dey
    July 13, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    HCL Tech Q1 FY24 – All-round disappointment

    We expect moderate earnings growth in the coming two years and hence a meaningful near-term correction is likely

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Unexpectedly weak quarter from HCL Tech Sequential revenue decline driven by both products and services Margin declines on erosion in services margin Decline in net hiring reinforcing the caution Order accretion lower Sticking to full-year revenue and margin guidance, tall ask in the coming quarters Expect significant stock correction, wait for better visibility HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1110.55 Market Cap: Rs 301,366 crore) saw a difficult start to FY24 with an unexpectedly weak performance marked by a sequential revenue decline, contraction in operating margin, and lower...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A straight flush for the government

      Jul 12, 2023 / 02:26 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India's steel sector on rise, accounting authority is unhappy with auditors, SE...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica 

      Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST

      Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US ties

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers