HCL Tech Q1 FY24 – All-round disappointment

We expect moderate earnings growth in the coming two years and hence a meaningful near-term correction is likely

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Unexpectedly weak quarter from HCL Tech Sequential revenue decline driven by both products and services Margin declines on erosion in services margin Decline in net hiring reinforcing the caution Order accretion lower Sticking to full-year revenue and margin guidance, tall ask in the coming quarters Expect significant stock correction, wait for better visibility HCL Tech (CMP: Rs 1110.55 Market Cap: Rs 301,366 crore) saw a difficult start to FY24 with an unexpectedly weak performance marked by a sequential revenue decline, contraction in operating margin, and lower...