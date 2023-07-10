Discovery Series: Is this smallcap stock a good play on the China-plus one theme?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Play on China-plus-one theme Majority of capacity expansion has been completed Large retailers from the US and the UK are major customers Long-term investors can add and accumulate Established in 1985, Faze Three (FTL, CMP: Rs370; Market capitalisation: Rs 900 crore) manufactures and exports superior quality high-end home textile products, supplying to top retailers across the globe. Promoted by Ajay and Sanjay Anand, the family held a 56.16 percent stake as on March 31, 2023. FTL has in-house capabilities for design, development, and innovations...