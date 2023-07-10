Discovery Series: Is this smallcap stock a good play on the China-plus one theme?

Highlights Play on China-plus-one theme Majority of capacity expansion has been completed Large retailers from the US and the UK are major customers Long-term investors can add and accumulate Established in 1985, Faze Three (FTL, CMP: Rs370; Market capitalisation: Rs 900 crore) manufactures and exports superior quality high-end home textile products, supplying to top retailers across the globe. Promoted by Ajay and Sanjay Anand, the family held a 56.16 percent stake as on March 31, 2023. FTL has in-house capabilities for design, development, and innovations...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Pharmaceutical earnings are in recovery mode
Jul 11, 2023 / 02:22 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s cotton output to tumble, market disruptions at play in 2-wheeler sect...Read Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The beginning of Indimerica
Jun 24, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
Prime Minister Modi's US visit signals a new era in Indo-US tiesRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers