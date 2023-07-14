English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    Will markets get a reality check in Q1 earnings season?

    Flows from foreign funds and mutual funds to equities have increased. But negative surprises in earnings and any consequent cuts in consensus estimates could make valuations even less palatable 

    Ananya Roy
    July 14, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST
    Will markets get a reality check in Q1 earnings season?

    While it is true that India Inc. has performed much better than its global counterparts, there are undoubtedly some areas of concern

    Highlights  India’s economy has emerged as a bright spot amid global gloom and attracted foreign flows into domestic equities Investors must watch for some areas of concern that could emerge in Q1 earnings of companies How are earnings likely to look like in export-oriented sectors as IT and automobiles? Will the cool-off in commodity prices benefit oil marketing cos and paint firms? Rural demand, as well as recovery in private capex and exports would remain key monitorables Indian stock markets have soared to new highs....

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s a recession…it’s a slowdown…it’s a soft landing

      Jul 13, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s chip-making drive hits a reboot, retail investors are whetting their ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers