Will markets get a reality check in Q1 earnings season?

While it is true that India Inc. has performed much better than its global counterparts, there are undoubtedly some areas of concern

Highlights India’s economy has emerged as a bright spot amid global gloom and attracted foreign flows into domestic equities Investors must watch for some areas of concern that could emerge in Q1 earnings of companies How are earnings likely to look like in export-oriented sectors as IT and automobiles? Will the cool-off in commodity prices benefit oil marketing cos and paint firms? Rural demand, as well as recovery in private capex and exports would remain key monitorables Indian stock markets have soared to new highs....