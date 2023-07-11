Amazon Pay continues to lose UPI market share as multi-pronged payment strategy leaves users confused

While the company had ambitions of creating a UPI platform rivalling PhonePe and Google Pay, the ecommerce giant has seen its market share plunging.

Amazon Pay's bewildering array of payment options — from credit cards to UPI to buy-now-pay-later to wallets — has likely befuddled its customers as the company is seeing a decline in its UPI payments over the past 18 months. While the company had ambitions of creating a UPI platform rivalling PhonePe and Google Pay, the ecommerce giant has seen its market share plunging to almost one-third of what it was just 18 months ago. Its market share fell from 1.6...