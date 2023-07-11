What's behind India’s record low cotton production forecast?

India’s cotton production is at a 14-year low and exports are at a 19-year low. (Image: Reuters/File)

Highlights India’s cotton production is at a 14-year low and exports are at a 19-year low India has the highest area under cultivation in the world and is the largest producer The country has one of the lowest yields in the world Poor performance is on account of multiple reasons including changing weather patterns, pest infestation, ineffective seed, and wrong agriculture practices Ever since Monsanto launched genetically modified (GM) seeds in India in 2002, the cotton sector has gone through a structural change. Today...