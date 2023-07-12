The ideology of inflation: Many questions beg for an answer

In recent years, the conflict has been primarily between those who view inflation being caused by inadequate supply, while others warn of a wage-price spiral

The return of inflation in the developed world after decades has led to a search for its reasons. There are many candidates -- a sharp contraction in the supply of raw materials and commodities due to the pandemic, which led to their prices shooting up; excess demand thanks to the handouts doled out to people during the pandemic; higher wages, as labour supply is tight; and companies marking up their prices, taking advantage of excess supply in relation to...