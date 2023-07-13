GST On Gaming: A tale of Shakuni Mama vs Yudhisthira

There are several ways to manage online gaming like awareness campaigns, financial literacy and regulatory framework.

Quite expectedly, there is a huge uproar after the exponential levy of GST of 28 percent on online gaming. For now, the predictably loudest voices are of the gaming companies who see this as a death knell. But they have also made the most absurd arguments against GST. Gaming companies say that this will lead to loss of jobs. Well, narcotics too offer jobs, with far better pay! Then they say that betting will move offshore. Theoretically that may be...