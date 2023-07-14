Looking for value: Time to buy healthcare funds?

healthcare

As the BSE Sensex crosses the 66,000 mark and market participants start talking about Nifty touching 20,000 soon, many investors are looking for value investing opportunities. Export-intensive sectors such as healthcare and information technology have not participated as much in the recent bull run in Indian stocks. For example, the mutual fund schemes investing in stocks in these sectors have given 18.28 percent and 12.62 percent respectively, in one year ended July 12, 2023, as per Value Research. Over the same period, multi-cap funds, which are more diversified across sectors and scrips, have given 25.29 percent return on average.

Is there an opportunity?

While the IT sector has seen a correction in stock prices over the last 18 months, stock performance in the healthcare sector has been a mixed bag. Though many investors for the time being are in wait-and-watch mode on IT stocks given the complexities around the recessionary pressure in the US, there are takers for healthcare sector investment ideas. Experts see a significant amount of value in some of the companies in the healthcare sector.

DSP Mutual Fund in its recent NETRA- Early Signals Through Charts- July 2023 report has highlighted that the healthcare sector has a margin of safety. The fund house points out that the healthcare services businesses are trading at a premium whereas the pharmaceuticals are available at a discount. “The BSE Healthcare Index trades at a 10 percent discount compared to the Nifty on an EV-to-EBITDA basis,” the note added. EV-to-EBITDA — enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation —is a measure of valuing stocks.

The market participants are optimistic about improvement in the US focused generics businesses of Indian pharmaceutical companies. Kotak Securities – Institutional Equities, in its pharmaceutical quarterly preview update published on July 6, 2023, expects a healthy performance by its pharma coverage in 1QFY24 with improved US sales and strength across most branded markets amid the gradual easing of cost pressures driving a strong 22 percent year-on-year EBITDA growth.

Axis Securities, in its note released on July 12, 2023, foresees value-added new launches, market share expansion and strong momentum in the Indian market leading to 22 percent revenue growth in stocks under its coverage. “In Q1FY24E, the pharma sector is expected to benefit from factors such as a) Currency depreciation (decline of 5 percent on a YoY basis), b) Fall in raw material prices, c) Low crude prices, and d) Correction in shipping prices. These factors collectively may lead to the sector showcasing improved gross margins,” the note said.

Are mutual funds acting on it?

Going by the reports released by brokerages, there are select attractively valued investment opportunities in the pharmaceutical sector.

Actively managed equity funds are incorporating such opportunities in their portfolios. For example, the largest value fund in the Indian mutual fund industry with assets under management of Rs 30,705 crore – ICICI Prudential Value Discovery Fund – invests 12.11 percent of the money into pharma and healthcare stocks, compared to a 5.2 percent allocation to this sector in Nifty 500 TRI – the benchmark. Value funds on average allocated 4.77 percent to the healthcare sector, as per Value Research data as on June 30, 2023.

Another case in point is DSP Top 100 Fund, which allocated 16 percent of the funds to the pharma and biotech sector. Nifty 50 TRI has a 3.86 percent weight of the healthcare sector. On average, large cap funds allocated 5.06 percent to healthcare sector stocks.

Should you buy more of healthcare?

This focus on healthcare investment ideas may nudge you to allocate more to the healthcare sector by investing in healthcare funds. There are 18 pharma-healthcare sector funds including seven passively managed schemes, and they manage assets worth Rs 15,240 crore, as on June 30, 2023. Some of these schemes invest in healthcare stocks listed overseas. Recently Quant Mutual Fund also launched a new fund offer of Quant Healthcare Fund.

The pharmaceuticals and healthcare sector houses many complex businesses which are difficult to comprehend for an average investor. Though these products and services are necessities, the investor need to have a view on valuations to pay in the context of the expected future growth. Being a sectoral bet, you need to get both the entry and exit right to make money.

Pankaj Mathpal, Founder and managing director, Optima Money Managers, believes that “investors should consider taking exposure through an actively managed healthcare fund that offers exposure to the healthcare theme, which includes pharmaceuticals, hospitals, diagnostics and health insurance. These schemes are better placed than index funds tracking the Nifty pharma index.”

For those who would like to limit their risks in a thematic fund, there are a few passively-managed healthcare funds also. But even if you decide to give this a pass, you may not miss much as diversified equity funds also invest in pharma stocks. And, if you are contemplating investing more in these businesses, then restrict your exposure to 5-10 percent of your equity portfolio depending on your risk appetite.