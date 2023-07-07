Ahead of earnings, is Nifty 50 expensive at 19,400?

every rally comes with the caveat of the markets becoming expensive, especially when earnings growth has not been up to the mark. Currently, all money managers are looking at the index from a different lens

A fresh high for the Nifty 50 is a daily occurrence now. Ever since the index scaled past the 18,800 level, there’s been no stopping it. Foreign institutional investors, who were elusive last year, have come back in a big way. They have pumped in Rs 69,000 crore into equities since April 1. At the time, the Nifty looked cheap compared to other emerging markets. China’s reopening after the pandemic did not pan out as expected, so India became the preferred...