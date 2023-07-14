English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Personal Finance| Is credit risk worth the return premium it offers?

    Investors must not commit for a very long tenure as secondary market liquidity for corporate bonds is limited. Longer tenures can throw up negative surprises

    Lisa Barbora
    July 14, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST
    Personal Finance| Is credit risk worth the return premium it offers?

    In investing for credit risk, the lure is often the high yield offered by the issuer.

    When it comes to investing in debt or fixed income securities, be it bonds or through mutual fund portfolios, the assumption of capital safety is at the helm. However, there are parts of fixed income investing that come with credit risk with relatively less focus on capital safety. Rather, in these segments, the priority is to deliver relatively higher returns to investors.  Credit risk is essentially the probability that the investment you make in bonds or bond funds, can end...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | It’s a recession…it’s a slowdown…it’s a soft landing

      Jul 13, 2023 / 02:21 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India’s chip-making drive hits a reboot, retail investors are whetting their ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers