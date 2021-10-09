Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The Maharaja has left the building

Dear Reader,

The week ended on a good note for the government. Air India, exhibit A of why government should not be in business, was sold to the Tata Group. The government has managed to get rid of an asset that became synonymous with the term ‘a drain on the exchequer’. Ratan Tata fulfilled his dream of bringing the airline back home, hopefully, for good now and it bolsters the group’s profile in the aviation industry.

Of the two, the government will surely sleep in peace, knowing that all it has to do now is figure out a way to deal with the Rs 46,000 crore of debt that remains, with assets worth only Rs 14,700 crore to offset this liability. On its way out, Air India has delivered a one-time hit to the exchequer, but it’s a small price to pay.

But the Tata group has its task cut out. Running an airline is an uphill challenge under normal circumstances. But Air India’s weak balance sheet means it will require a funds infusion to shore up net worth and provide liquidity for operations. Much depends on the Tata group’s business plan and everyone will be watching its next moves.

Just how weak Air India is can be seen from the price paid to acquire the airline -- an enterprise value of Rs 18,000 crore. This was split between acquired debt of Rs 15,300 crore and an equity value of Rs 2,700 crore. This was for a company with Rs 27,711 crore of revenue in FY20, the latest year for which data was available.

The government said Air India is incurring a daily loss of Rs 20 crore or Rs 7,300 crore a year, marginally lower than the loss of Rs 7,776 crore it incurred in FY20. IndiGo, which reported Rs 35,756 crore in revenue and a net loss of Rs 2,337 crore in FY20, is trading at an equity value (market capitalization) of Rs 75,500 crore. That’s the valuation bump that the Tata Group will be hoping to get if it manages to turn around Air India. One aside from this episode could be TCS’s shareholders benefiting from dividend payouts.

Even if not for the Air India sale, this has been an eventful week for investors. An unexpected shortage of energy sources continues to cause an upheaval in several countries. Add to this supply chain disruptions and raw material shortages, and it’s a chaotic time to be in business. A domestic coal shortage in India continues to be a cause for concern. But within this chaos, there are opportunities available for investors. This week too, we are keeping track of these and more issues for readers.

