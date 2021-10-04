September auto sales: Scarcity of semiconductor chips plays spoilsport

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The severe shortage of semiconductor chips continues to be a challenge for auto makers. The passenger vehicle (PV) segment was the worst hit, followed by the premium two-wheeler (2W) segment. Like August 2021, September 2021 also saw a severe decline in the wholesale PV and 2W volumes. In the PV segment, Maruti and M&M registered a month-on-month (MoM) decline of almost 40 per cent and 11.6 per cent, respectively. Tata Motors registered an MoM decline of 8.2 per cent. Though the...