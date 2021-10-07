Short squeeze joins short supply in keeping natural gas prices higher

Representational image

The natural gas market is in a tight spot. Supply and logistic issues have caused prices to go higher, especially in Europe. Natural-gas futures crossed the highest price since 2008 but were pulled lower after Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country would boost supplies to Europe, which is bearing the brunt of a global energy crunch. However, the difference between the gas prices at the two ends of the Atlantic is so high that it threatens to introduce...