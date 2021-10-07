That markets can be cruel is the main lesson from the Zee episode

Representative Image

The prospect of eviction from a company that you set up and nurtured for nearly three decades can be painful. It isn’t surprising therefore that Subhash Chandra is fighting tooth and nail to retain the slim control that his son Punit Goenka’s position as CEO and managing director of Zee Entertainment Enterprises offers him. In pursuit of his goal, Chandra would have us believe that he is the victim in the battle against Invesco. After all, he pioneered the private...