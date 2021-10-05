The online gaming conundrum

Representative image

The Karnataka government has just passed a law banning all online gaming in the state if it involves real money. Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has quashed the Kerala government’s ordinance banning online rummy. The Madras High Court has struck down the Tamil Nadu government’s blanket ban on online games, whether these involved skill or not. And the Punjab and Haryana High Court in Chandigarh has told the GST authorities not to take any coercive steps until an empowered...