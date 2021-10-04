Why TCS shareholders should be happy if Tata Sons acquires Air India

Maharaja in front of Air India Star alliance business traveler lounge Terminal T3, Indira Gandhi Airport (Source: ShutterStock)

Taxpayers will welcome the sale of Air India to the Tata group. The loss-making entity has been surviving on government handouts for years. The government too would be more than happy to get the company off its back, even if it was given away for free. Though details of the deal are not yet public, reports say that the Tata group is the frontrunner and most likely will bag the airline. Air India was founded by the Tatas and nationalised...