The $10-trillion man: How Larry Fink became king of Wall Street

Robin Wigglesworth On April 16 2009, Rob Kapito went to the newly built Yankee Stadium, where the pride of New York was taking on the Cleveland Indians. The economy was in a shambles, after the US mortgage crisis had rocked the global financial system, and many Wall Streeters were desperate for distractions. But the balding former bond trader was not there to watch a game of baseball. Kapito was on a secret mission that would not only transform the fortunes of...