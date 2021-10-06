IT firms to notch up impressive revenue growth in Q2, focus on order wins

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kickstart the earnings season this week, with its September quarter results due on Friday, 8 October. Infosys, HCL Technologies and Wipro are scheduled to release their September quarter (Q2FY22) earnings next week. Expectations are that frontline IT services companies will report impressive revenue growth, though investors will also focus on their order wins and pipeline. Execution of the orders won in earlier quarters is expected to accelerate the revenue growth at TCS. Ramp-up of large deals will power revenues at Infosys and HCL Tech while acquisitions...