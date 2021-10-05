With multiple factors at play, MPC likely to retain status quo at policy review

After a long, long time, economist opinions are fragmented when it comes to anticipating the monetary policy review decision. While Jayanth R Varma, a member of the rate setting committee, had dissented at the accommodative stance in the last policy review, it is the Reserve Bank of India’s liquidity management stance that is in the spotlight. The central bank had signaled its disapproval at the large liquidity surplus sloshing around in the system by accepting a 3.99 percent cut off...