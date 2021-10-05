The Green Pivot: NTPC's asset monetization plan to help unlock value and bring back green funds 

Representative image

In a move that would kick-start the government’s asset monetisation program, NTPC said it would list its three subsidiary companies that will help the government raise Rs 15,000 crore. The three subsidiaries of the thermal power company are NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO), and NTPC-Renewable Energy (NREL). As part of the programme, NTPC would also exit its joint venture with steel major SAIL, where its role was to provide power to the steel plant...