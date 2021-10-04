Electric vehicles: The revolution is finally here

Oct 4, 2021 / 01:49 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

EV charging | Representative image

Peter Campbell in London and Joe Miller in Munich At the start of the year, executives at electric carmaker Polestar drew up ambitious sales plans for the UK. Within weeks, they had to tear them up. Demand was rising so quickly that the new targets were a third higher. Today the Volvo-backed company runs around 1,000 test drives a month in the UK alone. Each week, new spaces are booked up within an hour of becoming available. Until four years ago, Polestar...