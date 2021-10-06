How does the coal shortage impact India's cement companies?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

One of the most critical trends since the onset of the pandemic has been global supply shortages. In the past few months, we have seen severe shortages across many products, from semiconductors to lumber to chemicals. The new pressure emerging from coal appears more severe than others owing to the fossil fuel’s strong link with manufacturing and energy sectors. The current situation has the potential to have a detrimental effect on cement companies as power and fuel expenses constitute...