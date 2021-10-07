MARKET NEWS

FMCG quarterly update: Double-digit sales growth, but margin pressure to impact earnings

Greater mobility, pent-up demand will lead to higher discretionary spending in categories like personal care

Nandish Shah
October 07, 2021 / 12:25 PM IST
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The September quarter updates of Marico (CMP: Rs 565; Market Capitalisation: Rs 72,917 crore) and Godrej Consumer (GCPL; CMP: Rs 1,018; Market Capitalisation: Rs 1,04,064 crore) were in line with our expectations and those of the Street. Gross margins are likely to remain under pressure year-on-year (YoY), while, sequentially, we might see some improvement. The companies have gone for some price hikes with the rise in input costs. However, there could be some lag in impact. FMCG companies are aware...

