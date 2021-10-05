The bull case for investing in China

Oct 5, 2021 / 12:35 PM ISTAll Rights Reserved. FT and Financial Times are trademarks of the Financial Times Limited Not to be redistributed, copied or modified in any way.

Jeffrey Kleintop For many investors, recent regulatory actions by China have been unnerving. It has sparked fears that the country has made a sudden and risky policy shift that is anti-business and anti-investor. The slow slide in China’s stock market from its February peak sharply accelerated in the third quarter. Investors seemed to switch from calmly interpreting regulators’ actions as only focused on a few big tech firms to alarm that no industry is isolated from a sudden rush of regulatory...