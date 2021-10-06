China crisis and chemicals: Gain or pain?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Over the years, disruptions in China have made global MNCs look at Indian chemical and agrochemical companies as an alternative source. While the earlier clampdown on environment emissions and operational hazards have disrupted supply chains, in the last 20 months, COVID, logistics issues, and, now, power shortages have accelerated the global trend of de-risking the supply chain from China which would benefit the entire Indian chemical industry. In the last few years, Indian companies have either diversified their sourcing of...