Seven stocks to play the EV opportunity in India

EV charging | Representative image

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Nitin Agrawal | Anubhav Sahu | Nandish Shah | Jitendra Kumar Gupta Moneycontrol Research In a bid to move towards cleaner energy and environment-friendly transportation, the world has been moving away from internal combustion engine (ICE)-driven vehicles to battery-driven electric vehicles (EVs). The progress, thus far, has been slow as EVs constitute only 3 per cent of the global passenger car sales. However, with technological advancement and reduction in costs, the penetration of EVs is expected to grow exponentially. In this note, we...