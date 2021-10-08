MARKET NEWS

English
Seven stocks to play the EV opportunity in India

In a bid to move towards cleaner energy and environment-friendly transportation, the world has been moving away from internal combustion engine (ICE)-driven vehicles to battery-driven electric vehicles (EVs). In this note, we identify companies, across the EV ecosystem, which could benefit when EV penetration starts to pick up at a faster pace

Nitin Agrawal
Jitendra Kumar Gupta
Nandish Shah
Anubhav Sahu
October 08, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
EV charging | Representative image

In a bid to move towards cleaner energy and environment-friendly transportation, the world has been moving away from internal combustion engine (ICE)-driven vehicles to battery-driven electric vehicles (EVs). The progress, thus far, has been slow as EVs constitute only 3 per cent of the global passenger car sales. However, with technological advancement and reduction in costs, the penetration of EVs is expected to grow exponentially. In this note, we identify companies, across the EV ecosystem, which could benefit when EV penetration starts to pick up at a faster pace.

