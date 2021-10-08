FMCG profit margins could slip in pursuit of higher sales growth

There’s a shift taking place in how FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies earn their keep. Investors should take note of it as there may some volatility in near term earnings even though the long term outlook remains intact. Investors in FMCG stocks are accustomed to fat margins being earned by FMCG companies, with the most recent surge coming after the pandemic when lockdowns were imposed in March 2020. In the quarters following the lockdown, FMCG companies’ profitability soared as they absorbed...