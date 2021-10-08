MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

FMCG profit margins could slip in pursuit of higher sales growth

FMCG companies are absorbing higher costs in a bid to support higher sales growth. That’s a wise strategy but can leave some scars in the near term

Ravi Ananthanarayanan
October 08, 2021 / 01:38 PM IST
FMCG profit margins could slip in pursuit of higher sales growth

There’s a shift taking place in how FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) companies earn their keep. Investors should take note of it as there may some volatility in near term earnings even though the long term outlook remains intact. Investors in FMCG stocks are accustomed to fat margins being earned by FMCG companies, with the most recent surge coming after the pandemic when lockdowns were imposed in March 2020. In the quarters following the lockdown, FMCG companies’ profitability soared as they absorbed...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | RBI keeps its feet on growth pedal

    Oct 8, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: D-Day for Air India, IT biggies stepping up, the Weekly Tactical, the Immunity Tracker, FMCG’s sales push, the stocks on EV circuit, value versus growth and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers