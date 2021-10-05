Global coal crisis – the winners and losers at home

Representative image (AFP)

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With developed as well as developing nations moving more towards ESG (environment, social and governance) and de-carbonisation, a gradual fall in coal demand is expected. However, the current situation seems to be just the opposite. Thermal coal prices have almost doubled in the last few months, and are trading at above $200 per tonne. The global recovery post Covid-19 and the hot climate in China have led to an increased demand for electricity. Most of China's electricity is produced from...