NTPC tackles coal crunch better, private power plants hit hard

Thermal power generation dropped for the first time this year amid a fuel crunch in India and abroad. Electricity production declined by 0.7 percent in September despite an improvement in economic activity. Inventory of coal, which powers thermal power plants, dropped to precariously low levels of four days this week (as on 4 October). This partly explains the deceleration in electricity production. At least 16 power plants have run out of coal stock while 45 generation units are facing abysmally low coal inventory of 1-2 days,...