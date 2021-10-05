BSE: Well placed to benefit from rising equity markets

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

With a market capitalisation of $3.4 trillion in September 2021, India is the world’s sixth-biggest stock market. India has overtaken France for the first time in market cap. The combined market value of all listed companies, referred to as market cap, has seen a sharp rise due to the dazzling rally in equities in the past one year. The euphoria is not just limited to listed entities. Scrips of unlisted companies, too, have surged. Consider the case of the National...