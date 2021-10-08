Why investors should seriously look at large-cap IT stocks

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Since the onset of the pandemic, technology is clearly driving the world. Thanks to the immense opportunity to harness technology to drive each and every business, technology companies are witnessing a demand momentum, never seen before. In line with the global trend, Indian technology companies, too, had a dream run. From the March 2020 lows, while India’s benchmark index, Nifty, has rallied by 134 per cent, the IT index has surged by 204 per cent. And why not? Demand for technology,...