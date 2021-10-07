MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon on Oct-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

Will crypto-currencies be Kryptonite for central banks?

An IMF report says the risks from the rapid adoption of crypto assets are fast rising and, rather than ban them, ways and means must be found to regulate them 

Manas Chakravarty
October 07, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
Will crypto-currencies be Kryptonite for central banks?

Cryptocurrency (Representative image: Reuters)

The spectre of crypto-currency is haunting central banks. Crypto-currency adoption is proceeding by leaps and bounds. From a mere $191 billion at the beginning of last year, the current market capitalisation of crypto assets total more than $2 trillion, as the accompanying chart shows. Crypto asset market capitalization is now comparable to some established asset classes, such as US high-yield bonds. (image) It’s no wonder then that central banks are a worried lot. The International Monetary Fund’s Global Financial Stability...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why investors should care about the aftereffects of disruption

    Oct 6, 2021 / 04:59 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Moody’s change of mind, The NBFC worry line, ‘chemical’ reaction to China crisis, IT’s on a roll, Merck drug shows promise, what decides returns, and more

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers