Titan: A likely glow in the show

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Titan (CMP: Rs 2,147; Market capitalisation: Rs 190,590 cr) expects to put up a shining show in the current fiscal as the company opens more stores and hallmarking regulations become more entrenched. The business update for the September 2021 quarter indicated a strong recovery in demand post the second wave of COVID-19. The largest segment, viz jewellery, saw a strong pent-up demand post the lifting of lockdown curbs, while other consumer-facing businesses, such as watches and eyewear, experienced strong traction...