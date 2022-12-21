 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Startup founders spent thousands on drug-fuelled parties before filing for bankruptcy: Report

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Dec 21, 2022 / 03:43 PM IST

Callum Negus-Fancey and his brother Liam, founders of events startup Pollen, spent lavishly on huge parties where drug use was common.

Two British entrepreneurs behind a ‘party startup’ once worth $800 million reportedly ran their company to the ground while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug-fuelled ragers.

In 2014, brothers Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and Liam, 29, founded Pollen - an events and ticketing company, reports The New York Post. Pollen filed for bankruptcy in August this year despite having raised $200 million from venture capital firms.

Former employees of the business told Insider how the two brothers ran the company like a frat house, hosting lavish parties where drug use was common.

“It was harder to not find drugs than to find them,” a former employee told Insider.

Drugs like Ecstasy, acid, cocaine, ketamine and mushrooms were a common sight at these parties, where sexual harassment also went unchecked. Callum and Liam reportedly blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on the parties – before reports emerged about how employees and vendors went unpaid at the startup.

One former staffer recounted how cocaine was freely passed around at after-parties – an allegation that Pollen has denied.