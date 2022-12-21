Startup founders spent thousands on drug-fuelled parties before filing for bankruptcy: Report

Two British entrepreneurs behind a ‘party startup’ once worth $800 million reportedly ran their company to the ground while spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on drug-fuelled ragers.

In 2014, brothers Callum Negus-Fancey, 32, and Liam, 29, founded Pollen - an events and ticketing company, reports The New York Post. Pollen filed for bankruptcy in August this year despite having raised $200 million from venture capital firms.

Former employees of the business told Insider how the two brothers ran the company like a frat house, hosting lavish parties where drug use was common.

“It was harder to not find drugs than to find them,” a former employee told Insider.

Drugs like Ecstasy, acid, cocaine, ketamine and mushrooms were a common sight at these parties, where sexual harassment also went unchecked. Callum and Liam reportedly blew hundreds of thousands of dollars on the parties – before reports emerged about how employees and vendors went unpaid at the startup.

One former staffer recounted how cocaine was freely passed around at after-parties – an allegation that Pollen has denied.

Even inside the workplace, the Pollen leadership team created a party culture where consuming alcohol during work hours was not out of the ordinary. “I just remember getting to the office at like 10 am and taking shots, and it’s like a Tuesday,” a former employee told Insider. Another woman said she was served mimosas on her first day at work even though she was just 20. Contacted for a comment, a Pollen spokesperson said only those of legal age were served alcohol. However, the Insider report also said that Callum allegedly poured whiskey into employees’ drinks at a party in September 2018. One of the women whose drink was spiked was just 20-years-old, and became so intoxicated that she could barely keep her eyes open and almost passed out. Meanwhile, at company retreats, employees participated in games where they asked each other sexually explicit questions. Employees felt they had to participate in these games, even though Pollen maintains that participation was optional. Another allegation of sexual harassment came from one former employee who said that Liam Negus-Fancey slid his hand down her lower back and over her rear during a party to celebrate Pollen’s $25 million acquisition of JusCollege. A company representative called the allegation “completely untrue.”

