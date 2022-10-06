comScore
Wakefit's Sleep Internship campaign: How sleeping leads to success

Sleep India Sleep is a nationwide movement that hunts for a Sleep Champion. Find out how it works and how it worked for Wakefit.
P&G on working with influencers: It does help drive conversations

Ogilvy CEO Devika Bulchandani: ‘When I started in advertising I was one of the few non-White people’

Coca-Cola's new experience platform: Find out what's cooking at Coke

Entrepreneurship is not a TikTok trend: Rohit Raj, The Glitch founder

Shona Lisa to Lisa Ben: Meet the team behind the viral Mona Lisa campaign for ReshaMandi

Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ creator Dan Wieden dies at 77: A look at his work

EVolve 2022: 'EV campaigns are more avant garde,' says Mercedes-Benz’s Santosh Iyer

Iyer talks about cracking the EV market, understanding the customers and addressing larger industry issues like the EV fires.

Get to the bottom of the pyramid with green products: Sudhir Sitapati

Sudhir Sitapati joined Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) as managing director and CEO last year, when the world began to open up in a post-pandemic era. In a candid interview with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Sitapati tells us how he articulated his vision for GCPL back then and his approach towards marketing and brand building. He also shares how Godrej is democratizing categories and the secret to building enduring brands. Here's what he said. “Companies that last a long time almost always have very strong value systems ingrained in them. Second, you have to have a manic focus on cash…”

