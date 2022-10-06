Sudhir Sitapati joined Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) as managing director and CEO last year, when the world began to open up in a post-pandemic era. In a candid interview with Storyboard18's Delshad Irani, Sitapati tells us how he articulated his vision for GCPL back then and his approach towards marketing and brand building. He also shares how Godrej is democratizing categories and the secret to building enduring brands. Here's what he said. “Companies that last a long time almost always have very strong value systems ingrained in them. Second, you have to have a manic focus on cash…”