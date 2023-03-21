 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indians gather In London to show solidarity after Khalistan-backers pull down Tricolour

Mar 21, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

Two days after Khalistan-backers attempted to pull down the Indian flag, members of the Indian diaspora gathered outside the High Commission in London to show solidarity. Watch the video to know more.

Moneycontrol News
