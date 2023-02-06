 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
LazyPay, Kissht among digital lending platforms pulled down on MeitY order

Moneycontrol News
Feb 06, 2023 / 10:52 PM IST

The move came after a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay have been spiked after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) started a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps which reportedly have Chinese links on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis.

In a statement, PayU noted, “Due to unavoidable circumstances our Website and App are currently unavailable via a few Internet Service Providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue."

Kishht declined to comment on the matter.