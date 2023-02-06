LazyPay, Kissht among digital lending platforms pulled down on MeitY order

Several domestic online lending platforms like Kissht and PayU-backed LazyPay have been spiked after Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) started a process to ban and block 138 betting apps and 94 loan lending apps which reportedly have Chinese links on an ‘urgent’ and ‘emergency’ basis.

The move came after a communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a statement, PayU noted, “Due to unavoidable circumstances our Website and App are currently unavailable via a few Internet Service Providers. Please be assured that we are doing everything to resolve the issue."

Kishht declined to comment on the matter.

Economic Times was the first to report the development.

Moneycontrol News