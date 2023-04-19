 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals gain, Infosys, Asian Paints top losers

Rakesh Patil
Apr 19, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, L&T and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, ONGC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.

April 19, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

NSE Large Deals
CompanyQuantityPriceValue(Cr)
Jindal Steel34292580.21.99
Axis Bank22131868.051.92
ONGC205312159.83.28
Piramal Pharma13006278.151.02
Suzlon Energy5001358.10.41
Tata Steel94407109.651.04
Tata Steel108157109.51.18
Yes Bank251776170.43
Yes Bank992497171.69
Yes Bank276901170.47
April 19, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

SBI board approves fund raising upto USD 2 billion via long term debt

State Bank of India's executive committee of the Central Board has approved the long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY24.

State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 546.50, up Rs 0.70, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.

April 19, 2023 / 09:28 AM IST

April 19, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST

ICICI Lombard Q4 profit jumps 40%

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has recorded a massive 40% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 437 crore for quarter ended March FY23.

Net premium earned for the quarter grew by 12.3 percent to Rs 3,726 crore and total income increased by 13.3% to Rs 5,256 crore compared to year-ago period.

Combined ratio at 104.2% in Q4FY23, against 103.2% in Q4FY22. The insurance company announced final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.

April 19, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

Tata Coffee Q4 profit rises 20% to Rs 48.8 crore

Tata Coffee has reported nearly 20% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 48.8 crore for March FY23 quarter supported by higher other income and lower tax cost.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 10.2% to Rs 723 crore compared to same period last year. However, EBITDA fell 4.8% YoY to Rs 105.72 crore with margin falling 230 bps for the quarter.

April 19, 2023 / 09:19 AM IST

USFDA issues Establishment Inspection Report

The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection at Piramal Pharma's manufacturing facility in Sellersville, USA, and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the same facility.

April 19, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

Market Opens:

Indian indices opened on a flat note on April 19 on the back of mixed global cues.

The Sensex was down 79.57 points or 0.13% at 59,647.44, and the Nifty was down 21.70 points or 0.12% at 17,638.50. About 1168 shares advanced, 659 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.

Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, L&T and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, ONGC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.

April 19, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:

Markets are likely to see a sluggish opening with a slightly negative bias on Wednesday amid a flat close in overnight US indices. Upside moves for Nifty is likely to be capped as markets head into the traditional "Sell in May" lull. However, the good news is the Chinese economy advanced 4.5percentyoy in Q1 of 2023, its strongest pace of expansion since Q1 of 2022.

The technical landscape of domestic indices suggest that Nifty is likely to trade volatile and choppy with the biggest support to watch is at its 200 DMA at 17,578 mark. On the other hand, the benchmark index could find strength only above the 17,863 mark.