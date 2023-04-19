Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals gain, Infosys, Asian Paints top losers

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, L&T and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, ONGC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.
|Company
|Quantity
|Price
|Value(Cr)
|Jindal Steel
|34292
|580.2
|1.99
|Axis Bank
|22131
|868.05
|1.92
|ONGC
|205312
|159.8
|3.28
|Piramal Pharma
|130062
|78.15
|1.02
|Suzlon Energy
|500135
|8.1
|0.41
|Tata Steel
|94407
|109.65
|1.04
|Tata Steel
|108157
|109.5
|1.18
|Yes Bank
|251776
|17
|0.43
|Yes Bank
|992497
|17
|1.69
|Yes Bank
|276901
|17
|0.47
SBI board approves fund raising upto USD 2 billion via long term debt
State Bank of India's executive committee of the Central Board has approved the long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to $2 billion, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US dollar or any other convertible currency during FY24.
State Bank of India was quoting at Rs 546.50, up Rs 0.70, or 0.13 percent on the BSE.
Zydus Life receives final approval from USFDA for Estradiol Transdermal system
Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to manufacture and market Estradiol Transdermal system in the US. Estradiol transdermal system is indicated for prevention of postmenopausal osteoporosis.
The drug will be manufactured at the group’s formulation manufacturing facility in Moraiya, Ahmedabad (India).
Hot Stocks | Up to 14% upside likely in Cyient, IRCON International in short term
Cyient is in a classical uptrend and is forming higher highs and higher lows on the daily chart. The structure of the counter is lucrative, as it is trading above each of its significant moving averages.
ICICI Lombard Q4 profit jumps 40%
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has recorded a massive 40% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 437 crore for quarter ended March FY23.
Net premium earned for the quarter grew by 12.3 percent to Rs 3,726 crore and total income increased by 13.3% to Rs 5,256 crore compared to year-ago period.
Combined ratio at 104.2% in Q4FY23, against 103.2% in Q4FY22. The insurance company announced final dividend of Rs 5.5 per share.
Tata Coffee Q4 profit rises 20% to Rs 48.8 crore
Tata Coffee has reported nearly 20% year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 48.8 crore for March FY23 quarter supported by higher other income and lower tax cost.
Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew by 10.2% to Rs 723 crore compared to same period last year. However, EBITDA fell 4.8% YoY to Rs 105.72 crore with margin falling 230 bps for the quarter.
USFDA issues Establishment Inspection Report
The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has concluded inspection at Piramal Pharma's manufacturing facility in Sellersville, USA, and issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) for the same facility.
Market Opens:
Indian indices opened on a flat note on April 19 on the back of mixed global cues.
The Sensex was down 79.57 points or 0.13% at 59,647.44, and the Nifty was down 21.70 points or 0.12% at 17,638.50. About 1168 shares advanced, 659 shares declined, and 114 shares unchanged.
Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Eicher Motors, L&T and M&M were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Infosys, ONGC, Nestle India, Asian Paints and Sun Pharma.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities:
Markets are likely to see a sluggish opening with a slightly negative bias on Wednesday amid a flat close in overnight US indices. Upside moves for Nifty is likely to be capped as markets head into the traditional "Sell in May" lull. However, the good news is the Chinese economy advanced 4.5percentyoy in Q1 of 2023, its strongest pace of expansion since Q1 of 2022.
The technical landscape of domestic indices suggest that Nifty is likely to trade volatile and choppy with the biggest support to watch is at its 200 DMA at 17,578 mark. On the other hand, the benchmark index could find strength only above the 17,863 mark.
Gold rebounds above $2,000 as dollar, yields retreat.
Gold prices clawed their way back above the key $2,000 level on Tuesday as the dollar and bond yields retreated, with investors weighing whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will pause its interest rate hike cycle after the May meeting.
Spot gold was up 0.5 percent at $2,005.41 per ounce, after hitting a two-week low of $1,981.19 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures settled 0.6 percent higher at $2,019.70.
Bond Yields Updates:
Rupee Opens:
Indian rupee opened lower at 82.10 per dollar versus previous close of 82.04.
Market at pre-open:
Benchmark indices are trading marginally lower in the pre-opening session.
The Sensex was down 68.10 points or 0.11 percentat 59,658.91, and the Nifty was down 32.70 points or 0.19percentat 17,627.50.
Rahul Kalantri, VP Commodities, Mehta Equities
The USDINR 26 April futures contract traded in a tight range. On the daily technical chart the pair crossed its trend-line support level of 82.00. However, MACD is showing a negative divergence and RSI is also fetching below 50 levels on the daily technical charts.
As per the daily technical chart, we observed that the pair is trading above its trend-line support level of 82.00. Looking at the technical set-up, RSI is fetching below 50 levels and MACD is also showing negative divergence and could face steep resistance at higher levels. The pair faces resistance around 82.20-82.35 while support is placed at 81.85-81.70.
FII and DII
Foreign institutional investors (FII) sold shares worth Rs 810.60 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DII) bought shares worth Rs 401.66 crore on April 18, National Stock Exchange's provisional data showed.
Dollar regains footing amid higher yields as Fed outlook weighed
The dollar steadied on Wednesday after it seesawed with bond market volatility as investors scrutinised U.S. economic indicators, Federal Reserve commentary and corporate earnings for clues about the path for interest rates.
The dollar index - which gauges the greenback against six major peers - ticked up 0.11% to 101.83 in Asian trading, following a 0.36% slide on Tuesday that reversed the 0.54% rally of the session before. On Friday, the index had dipped to a one-year low at 100.78.
Results Today:
Anindya Banerjee, VP - Currency Derivatives & Interest Rate Derivatives at Kotak Securities
USDINR spot closed 7 paise higher at 82.04, in a listless trading. Over the near term we could see USDINR trade within a range of 81.80 and 82.30 on spot.
Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities
The Nifty continued to trade negative within the previous candle range but again closed above its nine-EMA, which is placed at 17,618.
After showing sharp weakness the previous day, the Nifty shifted to a follow-through weakness with range-bound movement.
For the past two sessions, 17,600 has acted as the demand zone, where prices are showing strength and closing above it.
On the daily chart, the index retested its channel pattern breakout level at 17,600 and succeeded in holding it for the second consecutive day. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) also rested its breakout levels and firmly held above 50.
In the near term, the trend is likely to remain bullish to sideways, as the bullish breakout of a falling channel pattern is still valid. The validity of the bullish pattern stands above 17,500 levels, which can be considered immediate support for the index.
ICICI Lombard General Q4 profit rises 40% to Rs 437 crore
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company on April 18 reported a 40 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 437 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2023.
The non-life insurer had posted a net profit of Rs 313 crore in the corresponding period of 2021-22.
The total income of the company stood at Rs 5,255.58 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 4,636 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Lombard said in a regulatory filing.
The company has proposed final dividend of Rs 5.50 per share for FY23, it said.
Mankind Pharma sets price band for IPO at Rs 1026-1080 per share
Private equity firm ChrysCapital-backed Mankind Pharma, the maker of top-selling condom brand Manforce Condoms, has set the share’s price band for its initial public offering at Rs 1,026-1,080 per share, valuing the company at Rs 4,326.36 crore at the top end of the band.
The Delhi-based firm earlier said that its IPO will open for subscription on April 25 and close on April 27. The anchor bidding will start on April 24. Equity shares will be credited on May 8 and the stock will be listed on exchanges on May 9.
At the upper band of the price range, the firm plans to raise as much as Rs 4,326.36 crore. Read More
Stock Market Today: Top 10 things to know before the market opens
SGX Nifty indicates a mildly negative start for the broader index with a loss of 32 points after the Nifty closed 46 points lower at 17,660 on Tuesday amid marginal skid in the US Markets and lukewarm trading in European and Asian indices
Oil prices edge higher on falling US inventories, China data
Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Wednesday as U.S. crude inventories were seen falling and on strong Chinese economic data, signalling strengthening fuel demand.
Brent crude futures gained 7 cents to $84.84 a barrel at 0020 GMT. West Texas Intermediate U.S. crude was up 3 cents to $80.89 a barrel.
Jatin Gedia, Technical Research Analyst, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
On April 18, the Nifty opened on a positive note but consolidated for the most part of the day. It traded within the 17,863 – 17,574 range of the previous trading session. The hourly Bollinger bands were contracting on account of the sideways price action, suggesting range-bound price action.
The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. Thus, we are getting divergence signals from price and momentum indicators and this often results in range-bound movement.
During this consolidation phase, we can expect sector rotation and stock-specific price action. The consolidation range is likely to be 17,500–17,800 for the next few trading sessions.
Trade setup for today: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell
Based on the OI percentage, 56 stocks, including ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Laurus Labs, Navin Fluorine International and Coforge, saw long build-ups.
Windfall Tax Revision :
With effect from April 19 special additional excise duty on crude petroleum will increase from Nil/Tonne to Rs. 6400/Tonne.
Special additional excise duty on Diesel will reduce from Rs. 0.50/litre to Rs. Nil
Windfall tax on petrol and ATF will continue at Nil.
Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed on Wednesday as Wall Street's earnings season continued and U.S. Federal Reserve officials delivered mixed signals on future rate hikes.
S&P 500 ekes out gain as tech supports, J&J, Goldman disappoint
The S&P 500 eked out a slim gain on Tuesday after strength in some big technology stocks countered disappointing quarterly reports from Johnson & Johnson and Goldman Sachs as first-quarter earnings season kicked into gear.
The Dow and Nasdaq ended with fractional declines on the day.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 10.55 points, or 0.03 percent, to 33,976.63, the S&P 500 gained 3.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 4,154.87 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.31 points, or 0.04 percent, to 12,153.41.
SGX Nifty
Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat start for the broader index in India, with a loss of 15 points. The Nifty futures were trading around 17,711.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:35 IST.
Market On Tuesday:
The benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on April 18, with the 30-pack Sensex falling 183.74 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 59,727.01, and the broad-based Nifty closing 46.60 points, or 0.26 percent, down at 17,660.20.
Except opening gains, the market traded lower for the remaining session, with the Nifty declining almost to 17,600 during the day.
Top losers on the Nifty included Power Grid Corporation, UltraTech Cement, Adani Enterprises, Reliance Industries and Apollo Hospitals, while gainers were Divis Labs, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank, Cipla and Nestle India.
Among sectors, selling was seen in the FMCG, power and infra names, while pharma and realty were up a percent each and information technology, PSU Bank and metal each closed 0.5 percent higher.
The BSE midcap index rose 0.5 percent and the smallcap index added 0.2 percent.