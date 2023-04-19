Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade flat; metals gain, Infosys, Asian Paints top losers

April 19, 2023 / 08:28 AM IST

Rohan Patil, Technical Analyst, SAMCO Securities

The Nifty continued to trade negative within the previous candle range but again closed above its nine-EMA, which is placed at 17,618.

After showing sharp weakness the previous day, the Nifty shifted to a follow-through weakness with range-bound movement.

For the past two sessions, 17,600 has acted as the demand zone, where prices are showing strength and closing above it.

On the daily chart, the index retested its channel pattern breakout level at 17,600 and succeeded in holding it for the second consecutive day. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) also rested its breakout levels and firmly held above 50.

In the near term, the trend is likely to remain bullish to sideways, as the bullish breakout of a falling channel pattern is still valid. The validity of the bullish pattern stands above 17,500 levels, which can be considered immediate support for the index.