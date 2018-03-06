App
Mar 06, 2018 01:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Market Update: Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL, IOC gain 2% each; Phoenix Mills jumps 4%, Dish TV hits 52-week low

The market breadth was in favour of the advances with 878 stocks advancing while 789 declined and 348 remained unchanged. On the other hand, in the BSE, 1268 stocks advanced and 1260 declined and 160 remained unchanged.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
October 24, 2008: The Sensex plunged 9.09 percent intraday or 869.64 points. However, the Index was down by 1070.63 points or 10.96 percent to close at 8,701.07 while the Nifty ended at 2,557.25, down 13.11 percent or 386 points. The BSE Midcap closed 8.38 percent lower and BSE Smallcap Index ended 7.66 percent down. The main reason for the fall was that the Central Bank in its policy review did not reduce its rate. The fall was further aided by the confirmation of recession in the UK.
The Indian benchmark indices were trading on a positive note on Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty gaining 37 points at 10,396 while the Sensex was up 79 points.

The Nifty metal Index was the outperforming sector which jumped close to 1 percent led by Jindal Steel & Power, Vedanta, NMDC, JSW Steel and Tata Steel and Welspun Corp among others.

Nifty Realty was also trading in the green led by Phoenix MillsOberoi Realty and DLF.

The banking index was also trading in the green led by IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank, each adding over 1 percent.

From the Nifty the stocks which gained the most were Zee Entertainment, Indiabulls Housing, Aurobindo Pharma, BPCL and IOC.

The most active Nifty stocks included IDBI Bank, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Axis Bank and Tata Steel.

The other top losers included Bharti Infratel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Lupin, Bosch and Sun Pharma.

The top Sensex gainers were Vakrangee which jumped 5 percent followed by PC Jeweller, IDBI, BF Utilities and Bombay Dyeing.

Firstsource Solutions and Phoenix Mills were few of the stocks that hit fresh 52-week high while Balrampur Chini, Gitanjali Gems, Canara Bank and Dish TV were the stocks which hit new 52-week low.

Global research house Credit Suisse has come out with a report on pharma major Sun Pharmaceutical Industries wherein the house feels that the Halol facility observations require remediation, but likely no re-inspection.

The firm expects the company to get clearance for the Halol plant in the next 4-6 months adding that the US FDA observations are not very serious. It is of the view that observations 2 and 3 are procedural in nature while observation 1 relates to aseptic processing of drug products.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

 

