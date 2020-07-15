- RIL AGM: Free 5 crore meals, affordable PPE kits and more, Nita Ambani shares Reliance's contribution in fighting COVID-19

Reliance Foundation has provided more than five crore meals to marginalised communities and frontline workers across India during the COVID-19 crisis through Mission Anna Seva, said Nita Ambani, chairperson and founder of Reliance Foundation.

At Reliance Industries' (RIL) 43rd annual general meeting on July 15, Nita Ambani shared the philanthropic activities of the organisation.

“In our culture, Anna Daan is Maha Daan. Mission Anna Seva is the largest meal distribution programme ever undertaken by a corporate foundation anywhere in the world,” she said.

She further said after the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in India, Reliance, in partnership with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), set up India’s first 100-bed exclusive COVID-19 Hospital in Mumbai in just two weeks - a national record.

The organisation produces one lakh masks and hundred thousand PPEs (Personal Protective Equipment) daily for health-workers and caregivers across India. The PPEs produced by the organisation is of one-third price of imported PPE, said Nita Ambani.

Reliance is also providing free fuel to emergency vehicles to help ensure COVID-19 patients quickly get the medical care they require, she said.

Also, Jio is providing uninterrupted and most reliable digital connectivity so that people can work from home and learn from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reliance Foundation has donated Rs 535 crores to various relief funds, including the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) fund.

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd