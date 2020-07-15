App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:29 PM IST

RIL AGM: JioMart successfully piloted, will expand beyond groceries

"We have successfully piloted this kirana transformation and those who have opted for this have been positively surprised," says Isha Ambani at RIL's 43rd virtual Annual General Meeting, adding that since its launch it has been to deliver their kirana partners, despite the lockdown imposed by COVID-19

 
 
JioMart, Reliance Industries' (RIL) platform for customers and kirana stores, has now enabled a multipurpose point of service (POS) service to enable smooth transactions between stores and their customers.

"We have successfully piloted this kirana transformation and those who have opted for this have been positively surprised," says Isha Ambani at RIL's 43rd virtual Annual General Meeting, adding that since its launch it has been to deliver to its kirana partners despite the lockdown imposed by COVID-19. Every first time JioMart user will receive a free COVID-19 essential kit with their order.

JioMart is built upon two fundamental pillars --powerful omni-channel and tech-platform -- to unite customers, kiranas and producers, Isha said.

Close

Jio is accelerating the roll-out of of JioMart, which has now been piloted in over 200 cities, said CMD Mukesh Ambani at the 43rd AGM, adding that it has reached 250,000 orders a day, with numbers continuing to grow each day.  "We will also expand JioMart to include electronics, fashion, pharmaceuticals and healthcare," he added.

To track all developments from RIL's 43 AGM, click here....

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd

 
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 02:58 pm

tags #Business #Reliance Industries #RIL #RIL 43rd AGM #stocks

