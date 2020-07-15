Live now
Jul 15, 2020 11:09 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries to host its first virtual AGM today
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will host the conglomerate's first virtual annual general meeting today.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting today at 2.00 pm. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will host the meeting. The oil-telecom-to-retail major recently crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation, becoming the first listed Indian entity to achieve the milestone.Shareholders will be able to be a part of the annual corporate meet by logging into the live event. According to experts, key things to watch out for are an update on the Oil-to-Chemical division deal with Saudi Aramco, next step for Jio Platforms, roadmap for Reliance Retail and JioMart, revival of petrochemicals business and oil-to-chemicals capital expenditure target. Catch the latest updates here:
Reliance Industries' share price touches record high
RIL’s AGM today
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE updates | One striking feature of this meeting will probably be the lack of fanfare that characterises the usual RIL AGMs hosted at the Birla Matushree Hall in Mumbai.
However, that does not mean it will be bereft of attractions. According to RIL, “befitting Jio’s technology, the AGM will showcase multiple firsts on real-time basis, including a chatbot, two-way live streaming, and a brand-new virtual platform that enables more than 1 lakh shareholders from 500 locations, in India and overseas, to log in simultaneously”.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE updates | Reliance Industries share price touched a fresh record high of Rs 1,948.75 intraday today ahead its 43rd Annual General Meeting later in the day.
Kotak Institutional Equities has reiterated a buy rating on the stock and raised its SoTP-based FV to Rs 2,150 from Rs 1,750 earlier, ascribing higher value to the retail business and rolling forward to September 2021.
RIL AGM 2020 LIVE updates | India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting today. The oil-telecom-to-retail major recently crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation, becoming the first listed Indian entity to achieve the milestone.
Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will host the meeting.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the Reliance Industries’ Annual General Meeting (AGM). The meeting is scheduled to begin at 2.00 pm Indian Standard Time. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol.