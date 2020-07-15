RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: Reliance Industries to host its first virtual AGM today

RIL AGM 2020 LIVE Updates: India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries will hold its 43rd Annual General Meeting today at 2.00 pm. Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani will host the meeting. The oil-telecom-to-retail major recently crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation, becoming the first listed Indian entity to achieve the milestone.

Shareholders will be able to be a part of the annual corporate meet by logging into the live event. According to experts, key things to watch out for are an update on the Oil-to-Chemical division deal with Saudi Aramco, next step for Jio Platforms, roadmap for Reliance Retail and JioMart, revival of petrochemicals business and oil-to-chemicals capital expenditure target.