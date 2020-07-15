RIL 43rd AGM: Jio develops made-In-India 5G solution

Jio Platforms has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, a pivotal move by digital unit by the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL) that will help it capitalise on the new wave of 5G telecom orders in India and abroad.

The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available, said RIL chairman at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15.

Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G because it is all-IP network architecture.

Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service, according to RIL.

Jio Platforms along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world-class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies, said Ambani. He listed these capabilities:

1) 4G and 5G technologies2)​ Cloud Computing3)​ Devices and Operating Systems4)​ Big Data Analytics5)​ Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence6)​ Virtual and Mixed Reality7) BlockChain8)​ Natural Language Understanding

9)​ Computer Vision

“Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions that span multiple Industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new Commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing and smart mobility,” Ambani said.

Ambani said these are the technologies and ecosystem solutions that hold the power to achieve 360-degree digital transformation of India. “Our start-up partners have contributed significantly to our strengths across many of these areas… And we are inviting even more start-ups to join forces with us.”

