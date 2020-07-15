App
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL 43rd AGM: Jio develops made-In-India 5G solution

The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available, said RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jio Platforms has designed and developed a complete 5G solution from scratch, a pivotal move by digital unit by the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL) that will help it capitalise on the new wave of 5G telecom orders in India and abroad.

The Made-in-India 5G technology can be deployed and launched in a year once spectrum is available, said RIL chairman at the company’s 43rd annual general meeting (AGM) on July 15.

Close

Jio can easily upgrade its 4G network to 5G  because it is all-IP network architecture.

Once it is proven in India, Jio Platforms would be well-positioned to be an exporter of 5G solutions to other telecom operators globally, as a complete managed service, according to RIL.

Jio Platforms along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world-class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies, said Ambani. He listed these capabilities:

1) 4G and 5G technologies
2)​ Cloud Computing
3)​ Devices and Operating Systems
4)​ Big Data Analytics
5)​ Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence
6)​ Virtual and Mixed Reality
7) BlockChain
8)​ Natural Language Understanding

9)​ Computer Vision

“Using these technologies, we can create compelling solutions that span multiple Industry verticals and ecosystems like media, financial services, new Commerce, education, healthcare, agriculture, smart cities, smart manufacturing and smart mobility,” Ambani said.

Ambani said these are the technologies and ecosystem solutions that hold the power to achieve 360-degree digital transformation of India. “Our start-up partners have contributed significantly to our strengths across many of these areas… And we are inviting even more start-ups to join forces with us.”

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 02:23 pm

tags #5G #reliance jio #RIL 43rd AGM #RIL AGM #RIL AGM 2020

