- RIL AGM: No better partner for Indian startups than Jio, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani

"Jio is ready to partner with startups to help them reach their full potential," Mukesh Ambani said at RIL's 43rd AGM.
There is "no better partner for Indian startups than Jio", Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on July 15.
"Jio is ready to partner with startups to help them reach their full potential. Jio will play a leading role in India’s growth into a digital society," Ambani said at RIL's 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).
The RIL Managing Director said since Jio started only four years, it is still a startup.
"Whether it be in technology development... product development... distribution... market access... or even scale-up capital, we are ready to integrate them into our roadmap and to help them reach their full potential," he said.
"Jio Platforms, along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world- class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies,' Ambani added.
Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.
Also read
- RIL 43rd AGM: Reliance Jio and Google partner to build an affordable Android-based 5G smartphone for India
- RIL 43rd AGM: Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7% in Jio Platforms
- RIL AGM: Nearly half of Google's India Digitisation Fund to go into Jio
- RIL 43rd AGM: Jio develops made-In-India 5G solution
- RIL AGM key highlights: Mukesh Ambani announces Google deal; Jio readies 5G solution
- RIL AGM: Capital raise complete, now only look to add strategic partners, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM 2020: In its latest offerings, Reliance announces JioTV+ and Jio Glass
- RIL AGM: Reliance launches Jio Glass for best-in-class mixed reality experience
- RIL 43rd AGM: Saudi Aramco deal has not progressed as per earlier timeline: Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: JioMart successfully piloted, will expand beyond groceries
- RIL AGM: Will induct global partners into Reliance Retail, says Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: Reliance Retail only Indian company in Top 100 global retailers, says Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: No better partner for Indian startups than Jio, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, Embibe helping students get access to quality education online
- RIL AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, JioHealthHub to provide end-to-end digital health services
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.