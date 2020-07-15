- RIL AGM: No better partner for Indian startups than Jio, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani

There is "no better partner for Indian startups than Jio", Reliance Industries (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani said on July 15.

"Jio is ready to partner with startups to help them reach their full potential. Jio will play a leading role in India’s growth into a digital society," Ambani said at RIL's 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The RIL Managing Director said since Jio started only four years, it is still a startup.





"Jio Platforms, along with its over 20 start-up partners who are now part of our family, has built significant world- class capabilities in several cutting-edge technologies,' Ambani added.





Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.