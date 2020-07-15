App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL AGM: In its latest offerings, Reliance announces JioTV+ and Jio Glass

Reliance announced Jio Glass during 43rd AGM meet on Wednesday.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

India’s most-valued private company Reliance Industries during its 43rd Annual General Meeting announced JioTV+.  The company also announced Jio Glass. Mukesh Ambani's oil-telecom-to-retail major recently crossed Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation, becoming the first listed Indian entity to achieve the milestone.

Jio TV+ will curate OTT platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar, among others, into one app. It will be voice-search enabled.

Reliance Industries also announced Jio Glass -- a new mixed reality headset, will enable holographic video calling. JioGlass weighs only 75 grams, offers best in class, immersive mixed reality services. Jio Glass can use 3D avatars to make interactions better in the virtual world. The company will also allow designed discussions by sharing 3D holograms.

Close

Track all the updates on RIL AGM by following our LIVE blog here

related news

Jio Glass will connect to the internet via a cable. The Glass already has 25 apps that allow augmented reality video meetings and more, the company announced on Wednesday.

Jio Glass comes, which weighs 75 gram, comes with a cable that can be attached to the phone and connected to the internet.

In addition to that, the company also confirmed Google investment during the AGM. Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.8 percent stake in Jio Platforms Limited, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital unit of Reliance Industries (RIL).

The deal with Jio, which runs the telecom enterprise Jio Infocomm, India’s biggest, as well as movie, news and music apps, is not just a financial but also a strategic investment by the internet giant. Google has joined Facebook Inc, Intel Corp and Qualcomm as strategic partners in Jio.

Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 15, 2020 02:39 pm

tags #Business #India #Mukesh Ambani #Reliance #RIL 43rd AGM

