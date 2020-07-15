- RIL AGM: Reliance launches Jio Glass for best-in-class mixed reality experience

Jio Glass can be used to attend a meeting while you are sitting at home, getting a high quality mixed reality experience
Reliance Industries (RIL), at its 43rd RIL annual general meeting, announced its new offering: Jio Glass.
Jio Glass comes with a convenient cable that can be attached to your phone and connect to the internet. The Glass weighs only 75 grams and provides a best-in-class mixed reality service to provide an immersive experience.
Track all the updates on RIL AGM by following our LIVE blog here
Reliance Jio has paid special attention to graphics for Jio Glass users get the highest-class visual experience with a high-resolution display. This, coupled with a personalised audio system, without any accessory attached supports all standard audio formats.
Jio Glass already supports more than 25 apps. The Glass can be used to attend a meeting while you are sitting at home, getting a high quality mixed reality experience.
You can also share presentations can be viewed on a large virtual screen using Jio Glass. The mixed reality device is also designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time.
In addition to that, Jio also confirmed investment by Google during the AGM. Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.8 percent stake in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital unit of RIL.
"Jio’s latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class mixed reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience, said Kiran Thomas at the RIL AGM.
"Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History," he added.
Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.Also read
- RIL 43rd AGM: Reliance Jio and Google partner to build an affordable Android-based 5G smartphone for India
- RIL 43rd AGM: Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7% in Jio Platforms
- RIL AGM: Nearly half of Google's India Digitisation Fund to go into Jio
- RIL 43rd AGM: Jio develops made-In-India 5G solution
- RIL AGM key highlights: Mukesh Ambani announces Google deal; Jio readies 5G solution
- RIL AGM: Capital raise complete, now only look to add strategic partners, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM 2020: In its latest offerings, Reliance announces JioTV+ and Jio Glass
- RIL AGM: Reliance launches Jio Glass for best-in-class mixed reality experience
- RIL 43rd AGM: Saudi Aramco deal has not progressed as per earlier timeline: Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: JioMart successfully piloted, will expand beyond groceries
- RIL AGM: Will induct global partners into Reliance Retail, says Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: Reliance Retail only Indian company in Top 100 global retailers, says Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: No better partner for Indian startups than Jio, says Chairman Mukesh Ambani
- RIL AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, Embibe helping students get access to quality education online
- RIL AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, JioHealthHub to provide end-to-end digital health servicesDisclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.