- RIL AGM: Reliance launches Jio Glass for best-in-class mixed reality experience

Reliance Industries (RIL), at its 43rd RIL annual general meeting, announced its new offering: Jio Glass.

Jio Glass comes with a convenient cable that can be attached to your phone and connect to the internet. The Glass weighs only 75 grams and provides a best-in-class mixed reality service to provide an immersive experience.

Track all the updates on RIL AGM by following our LIVE blog here

Reliance Jio has paid special attention to graphics for Jio Glass users get the highest-class visual experience with a high-resolution display. This, coupled with a personalised audio system, without any accessory attached supports all standard audio formats.

Jio Glass already supports more than 25 apps. The Glass can be used to attend a meeting while you are sitting at home, getting a high quality mixed reality experience.

You can also share presentations can be viewed on a large virtual screen using Jio Glass. The mixed reality device is also designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time.

In addition to that, Jio also confirmed investment by Google during the AGM. Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.8 percent stake in Jio Platforms, becoming the latest A-list investor in the digital unit of RIL.

"Jio’s latest innovation, Jio Glass, is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class mixed reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience, said Kiran Thomas at the RIL AGM.

"Jio Glass is making teachers and students come together in 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes through our Jio Mixed Reality cloud in real-time. With Jio Glass, the traditional way of learning Geography will now be History," he added.

Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.

- RIL AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, JioHealthHub to provide end-to-end digital health services