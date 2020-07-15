App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 03:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL 43rd AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, JioHealthHub to provide end-to-end digital health services

Speaking at the RIL 43rd AGM, Isha Ambani said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a fundemental shift in perspectives about health.

Reliance Industries (RIL) said through its Jio Platform applications JioMeet and JioHealthHub, the company will be offering end-to-end digital healthcare services.

Speaking at the RIL 43rd AGM, Isha Ambani said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a fundemental shift in perspectives about health.

Close

"We are seeing migration from physical healthcare system to digital platforms," said Isha Ambani said.

Isha Ambani said the digital healthcare, comprises of three core pillars.

First is the strong Jio 4G mobile network and Jio Fibre Broadband provides connectivity required for high quality video calls.

Second will be the Jio Meet platform enabling seemless video consultations between patients and doctors and third is JioHealthHub providing end-to-end healthcare services.

"With our health platform, we are integrating overall healthcare ecosystem to enable people to book online consultations, securely store and share health records, book labs tests and avail various other healthcare services," Isha Ambani said.

Follow all of our coverage on RIL's 43rd annual general meeting here.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 03:39 pm

#Business #Companies #coronavirus #Health

