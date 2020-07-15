RIL 43rd AGM: Isha Ambani says JioMeet, JioHealthHub to provide end-to-end digital health services

Reliance Industries (RIL) said through its Jio Platform applications JioMeet and JioHealthHub, the company will be offering end-to-end digital healthcare services.

Speaking at the RIL 43rd AGM, Isha Ambani said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a fundemental shift in perspectives about health.

"We are seeing migration from physical healthcare system to digital platforms," said Isha Ambani said.

