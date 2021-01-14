Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Where to watch the Galaxy S21 series launch livestream

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is scheduled for January 14 at the Unpacked 2021 event. The South Korean tech giant will unveil the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 later today. Samsung Galaxy S21 series price and availability details will also be announced at the event. We can also expect Samsung to announce the Galaxy S21 series India price details soon after the global event. All these details will be made via a virtual event. Here is how you can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch live-stream.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 series live-stream

The Galaxy S21 series launch event will be held at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 livestream is scheduled to begin at 8 pm IST. Interested viewers can watch the Samsung Galaxy S21 launch live-stream on the Samsung India newsroom and Samsung’s global website. The company will also stream the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra launch event on its official Youtube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series price (rumoured)

As per rumours, Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at €879 (roughly Rs 79,000). For the price, users will get 128GB internal memory. There is likely a 256GB storage variant as well.

The Galaxy S21+ price in Europe is said to start at €1049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage option will be priced at €1099 (roughly Rs 98,500).

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Prices in Europe are generally higher due to the country’s high taxes on smartphones and electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 India price is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 price in India shortly after the global unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications have leaked multiple times in the past. The Galaxy S21 Ultra camera module will house a 108MP primary sensor, whereas the other two Galaxy S21 smartphones will feature a 12MP triple-camera setup with a 64MP telephoto sensor.

The standard Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display. It will have an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task.