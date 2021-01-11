Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 price, specifications, and everything we know

Samsung Galaxy S21 price and specifications will be confirmed later at this week. The Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is scheduled for January 14 for the Galaxy S21 series launch event. The company is tipped to launch three smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the official Galaxy S21 series launch, here is everything you need to know about the three Samsung Galaxy flagships.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch: Where to watch the Galaxy Unpacked 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch event will be hosted on January 14 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 9.30 am ET. The Galaxy S21 series launch in India will begin at 8 pm IST on the same date.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: Galaxy S21 series price (rumoured)

As per rumours, Samsung Galaxy S21 price will start at €879 (roughly Rs 79,000). For the price, users will get 128GB internal memory. There is likely a 256GB storage variant as well.

The Galaxy S21+ price in Europe is said to start at €1049 (roughly Rs 94,500) for the 128GB storage option. The 256GB storage option will be priced at €1099 (roughly Rs 98,500).

Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price will start at €1399 (roughly Rs 1,26,000) for the 128GB model. Samsung is expected to launch the device in 256GB and 512GB storage options as well. Prices in Europe are generally higher due to the country’s high taxes on smartphones and electronics.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 India price is expected to be relatively lesser than the European pricing. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 price in India shortly after the global unveiling.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series India sale

Samsung has already started taking the Galaxy S21 series pre-orders in India ahead of Galaxy Unpacked 2021. Customers in India can pre-book the Galaxy S21 series before January 14 by paying a token amount of Rs 2,000. Customers who pre-reserve the next Galaxy flagship will get a cover worth Rs 3,849 for free.

Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy S21 series have been leaked numerous amount of times over the past couple of months. As stated above, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra on January 14 at the Unpacked 2021 launch event.

Among the three smartphones, the Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 6.8-inch WQHD+ display. It will have an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task.

The standard Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a flat-screen and support up to 120Hz refresh rate support.

At the back, the Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ will come with a triple-camera setup. As per the Galaxy S21 leaked images, the camera module blends in with the aesthetics of the phone with the flash shifted to the side. The two smartphones will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back. For selfies, the two smartphones will have a 10MP f/2.2 front camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera will come with some major upgrades. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. Samsung is said to have added 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

Under the hood, the devices will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100. The India variant is likely to get the latter.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.