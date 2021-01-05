MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 camera specifications leaked again ahead of Unpacked 2021

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, is tipped to get significant upgrades over last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Moneycontrol News
January 05, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S21 series launch is confirmed for January 14. Details about the three Galaxy S21 series smartphones - Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra, and Galaxy S21+ - have leaked multiple times so far. Adding to the list of leaks is an infographic that gives details about the Samsung Galaxy S21 camera specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ are rumoured to get minor upgrades over their respective predecessors. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, is tipped to get significant upgrades over last year's Galaxy S20 Ultra. An infographic leaked by tipster Evan Blass corroborates the previously-leaked Galaxy S21 series camera specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+ will come with a 12MP f/1.8 primary camera sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 Ultrawide lens, and a 64MP f/2.0 telephoto sensor. For selfies, the two smartphones will have a 10MP f/2.2 front camera.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor. It will be paired with a 12MP f/2.2 Ultrawide lens, a 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens, and another 10MP telephoto lens with an f/4.9 aperture. One of these two telephoto lenses is likely to support 3x optical zoom, whereas the other will come with a 10x optical "super" zoom support. 

Previous reports have suggested that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra camera will have 130 percent larger pixels and dual pixel autofocus on both the 3x and 10x optical lens. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

You can click here to check the leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 series specifications and features.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21, and the Galaxy S21+ will be unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 14 at 8.30 pm IST.
TAGS: #Samsung #Samsung Galaxy S21 #Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra #Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 #smartphones
first published: Jan 5, 2021 09:10 am

